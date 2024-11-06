PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.99. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.63 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

