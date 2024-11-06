Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Premier Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,231.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,272.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

