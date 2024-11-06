Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) were down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 1,371,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,020,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.09 ($0.09).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.96 million, a P/E ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

