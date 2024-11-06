Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

