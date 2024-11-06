Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

