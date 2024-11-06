Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $4,914.98 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,888.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4,916.01. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,177.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3,907.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,729.14.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

