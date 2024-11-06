Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 121,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,358. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,831,054 shares in the company, valued at $22,247,306.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 49,327 shares of company stock valued at $596,451 in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.