Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,115. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

