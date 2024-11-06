Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,676.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Pfizer by 382.9% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 34,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,392,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,245,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

