Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 29th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

PRQ remained flat at C$1.45 during trading on Wednesday. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,723. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.02. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.15 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.2131148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

