Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 3751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 698,622 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,432 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

