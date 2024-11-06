Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 7.8 %

PFIS traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. 27,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,585. The company has a market cap of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on PFIS

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.