Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,586. The firm has a market cap of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 102.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

