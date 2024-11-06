PDS Planning Inc Makes New $32,000 Investment in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

SID stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

