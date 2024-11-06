PDS Planning Inc Invests $234,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

