PCB Bancorp (PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 15th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

