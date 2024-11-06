Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $412,932.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $412,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,293,905.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.48. 1,044,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,690. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $222.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after buying an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

