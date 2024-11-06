PACS Group (PACS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PACS Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PACS Group Trading Down 4.8 %
NYSE:PACS opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.
About PACS Group
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
