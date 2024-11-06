PACS Group (PACS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PACS Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PACS opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

