PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACS

PACS Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PACS stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PACS Group by 152.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PACS Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at $302,000.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.