Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $248.00 and last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 5550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.