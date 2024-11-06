Oxford Square Capital Corp Reports Financial Results and Declares Distributions for First Quarter 2025

On November 5, 2024, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) released its financial information and declared distributions on its common stock for the period ending January 31, February 28, and March 31, 2025. The press release, included as Exhibit 99.1, outlined several key financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The net asset value (NAV) per share as of September 30, 2024, was reported at $2.35, down from $2.43 as of June 30, 2024. Net investment income (NII) for the quarter totaled around $6.2 million, equivalent to $0.10 per share, compared to approximately $7.7 million in the previous quarter. Total investment income for the quarter amounted to approximately $10.3 million.

The company highlighted that its debt investments yielded $6.1 million, CLO equity investments brought in $3.5 million, and other income sources added $0.7 million to the investment income for the quarter. Total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, were noted at approximately $4.2 million, compared to $3.7 million in the prior quarter.

Additionally, for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, the company recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $0.9 million. During this period, investments of approximately $47.7 million were made by the company, with sales and repayments of investments bringing in around $27.9 million.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had three debt investments in one portfolio company on non-accrual status with a combined fair value of approximately $0.5 million. Furthermore, preferred equity investments in one of the portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, with an aggregate fair value of approximately $4.8 million.

The company issued approximately 5.1 million shares of common stock in the third quarter of 2024 through an “at-the-market” offering, generating net proceeds of about $14.5 million. As of September 30, 2024, Oxford Square Capital Corp. had around 67.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

For additional information and comprehensive details on the company’s quarterly operations, a conference call to discuss third-quarter results was scheduled for November 5th, 2024.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company that primarily invests in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles. The company’s investments also include warehouse facilities designed to aggregate loans for CLO vehicles.

#### Forward-Looking Statements:

Please be advised that forward-looking statements are contained in this press release. Factors beyond the company’s control could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Oxford Square Capital Corp undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

For additional information or inquiries, contact Bruce Rubin at 203-983-5280.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

