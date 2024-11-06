Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

