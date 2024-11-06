Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at UBS Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $908.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

