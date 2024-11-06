Ordinals (ORDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $707.69 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Ordinals has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $707.69 million and approximately $177.99 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $33.70 or 0.00045301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ordinals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74,182.62 or 0.99721278 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,022.06 or 0.99505441 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 31.23865564 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $86,260,829.54 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.