Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 160,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.53.
About Orca Gold
Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
