Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $232.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.79 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

