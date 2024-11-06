OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

OP Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

In related news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,128.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

