One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,456,000 after buying an additional 496,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.