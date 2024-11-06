ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

NYSE OGS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. 289,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,350. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

