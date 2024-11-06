Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. The company had a trading volume of 269,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

