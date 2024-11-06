Old West Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. Cadre makes up approximately 2.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cadre worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cadre by 16.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cadre by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDRE stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

