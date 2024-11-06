Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, November 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, November 21st.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Laura G. Scheland sold 2,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $173,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,601.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

