Nyxoah’s (NYXH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYXH. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 908.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $684,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

