NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.06. 2,101,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average is $253.34. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

