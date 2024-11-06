NXM (NXM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,766.16 or 0.99996929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005719 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.