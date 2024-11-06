Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Nucor by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,436. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Nucor Trading Up 13.7 %

Nucor stock opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

