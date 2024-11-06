Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American States Water worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in American States Water by 18,820.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

