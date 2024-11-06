NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 391,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.6% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

