NorthRock Partners LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $515.17 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.59.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

