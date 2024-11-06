NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.34 and a 52 week high of $266.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

