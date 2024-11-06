Node AI (GPU) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $61.59 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Node AI has a market cap of $61.59 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Node AI

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,016,171 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,016,170.52788775 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.54722298 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $920,572.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

