NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 351.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,357,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Down 2.9 %

NIKE stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. 4,146,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.