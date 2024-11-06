NFT Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

