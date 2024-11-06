NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 636495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
NextNav Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 134.05% and a negative net margin of 2,181.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at $12,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 887,075 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 56.6% in the second quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 660,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 238,845 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
