NexGen Energy (NXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02.

TSE:NXE opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48.

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.38.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

