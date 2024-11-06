NexGen Energy (NXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02.
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
TSE:NXE opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
