Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 23848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter worth $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

