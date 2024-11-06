NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.260-1.270 EPS.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NTST stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 743,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.14 and a beta of 0.97.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
