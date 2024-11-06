NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 653,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.14 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

