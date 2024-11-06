NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

