NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.34.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
