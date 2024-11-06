Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,477 shares of company stock worth $160,300,776 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $763.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $715.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.61 and a 1-year high of $773.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

